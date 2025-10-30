Spirit Halloween gets wild: Monkey gets loose inside store

PLANO, Texas — The displays at Spirit Halloween are getting a bit too real.

A monkey ran rampant in a Spirit Halloween location in Plano, Texas, after it got away from its owner, KXAS reported.

KDFW reported that it is not known why the owner had the monkey in the store in the first place.

Police were called in. They said officers “observed the monkey swinging from the rafters wearing a diaper.”

Arlene Pinkston, a Spirit shopper, was there with her daughters when the pet monkey got loose.

“My daughter looked up and she said, ‘What in the world?’ and she’s like, ‘Is that a real monkey?’ and I looked up and said, ‘Well, it’s got a diaper on so I guess it is real,” Pinkston told KXAS.

She recorded the excitement.

An employee, Jimmy Harris, said that it was a shopper’s pet that may have gotten scared by the store’s animatronics.

“It was entertaining,” Harris told the news station. “A lot of people just stood and watched it for like 30 minutes, the whole time, they were like, ‘monkey,’ and we had kids trying to catch it.”

So how did the monkey get under control?

“Eventually, a cookie was offered to the monkey by the owner, and was able to gain control of it,” police said.

No one, including the monkey, was hurt, KDFW reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group