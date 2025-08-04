Soulja Boy arrested on firearm charges

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Soulja Boy was arrested after a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

The entertainer was a passenger during a traffic stop on Aug. 3 at 2:35 a.m.

It is not known what initiated the stop, but Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was booked into jail by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division just after 6 a.m. on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, The Associated Press reported.

Police also did not say who else was in the vehicle, KTLA reported.

He was ordered to pay $4 million in a sexual battery case earlier this year, the BBC reported. A woman, who was not identified, claimed he had raped her and beaten her after he had hired her to be his assistant.

The rapper denied the allegations, saying that their relationship was consensual.

Soulja Boy was also jailed for three months in 2019 for a probation violation after being arrested for carrying a firearm and ammunition, E! News reported.

