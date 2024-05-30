Son of Buc-ee’s co-founder indicted over accusations of secretly recording people

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A man who happens to be the son of the co-founder of Buc-ee’s has been indicted in connection with secretly recording people over two years in Travis County, Texas.

>> Read more trending news

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said that a grand jury had returned six separate indictments and charged Mitchell Wasek, 28, with 21 counts of felony invasive visual recording, according to KXAN.

The DA’s office said that “thirteen separate victims” accused Wasek of recording them secretly, according to the news outlet.

“The Travis County District Attorney’s Office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza in a news release obtained by KDFW. “In this case, a group of independent Travis County community members heard the evidence and law and decided that Mr. Wasek’s conduct was unlawful.”

Court records obtained by the news outlet indicated that a guest at a party at the family’s house found the hidden camera’s charging port in a bathroom.

Court records say that recordings were found on the hidden camera of guests reportedly undressing in the bathroom and bedroom. Other recordings were also found from other properties between 2021 and 2023. Some of the family’s properties are in Austin, Dallas and their vacation property in Colorado, according to KDFW.

“Due to the ubiquitousness of video recording in modern society, this case involves the legal right to install cameras in one’s own home. May a homeowner install a camera in his home without telling housekeepers or guests, or does the guest have a greater legal right than the homeowner? This is one of many thorny legal issues we will be litigating in this case,” Wasek’s attorney David Gonzalez said in a statement that was obtained by KXAN.

If Wasek is convicted, he will face no more than two years in jail or less than 180 days of confinement, the news outlet reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group