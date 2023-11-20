Snoop’s ‘smokeless’ comment wasn’t about that kind of smoke

Snoop says it ain’t so. The rapper/actor and lover of marijuana said he said that he was going “smokeless,” fooling the whole internet into thinking was giving up his favorite kind of smoke.

But there are a lot of different kinds of smoke, Snoop revealed in a Monday Instagram video. The announcement was a viral marketing ploy that worked, according to CNN. His Instagram post turned out to be a confession that he was going to work for a company that makes smokeless stoves.

“I know what you thinking,” he saidS. “Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I am going smokeless.”

Then he springs the punch line by displaying a Solo stove smokeless fire pit.

Solo Stove was not far behind with their own announcement that Snoop was their new official “spokesman,” in support of the company’s quest to eliminate smoke from backyards everywhere according to a press release the company sent to CNN.

Snoop was quoted saying “They changed the game, and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay wark with my friends and family.”

The O.G. of rap whose entire persona has been built around being an enthusiast and connoisseur of weed, got a rise out of his 2.5 million Intstagram followers.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he wrote on a photo of himself. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”









