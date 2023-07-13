Sinkhole reopens for third time after it swallowed man in 2013

SEFFNER, Fla. — A sinkhole in Seffner, Florida reopened earlier in the week, officials say.

In a news release, Hillsborough County officials say that Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, County engineers, and Code Enforcement were called out Monday after a report that a “void had reappeared” at 240 Faithway Dr. Seffner.

The county says that the void is a sinkhole. The sinkhole reopened in the area from 2013. It also reopened in 2015.

“In 2013, the sinkhole was remediated using a method designed to minimize danger to surrounding areas by containing any future reopening to the original location and prevent expansion of the opening,” the county said.

Workers began filling the hole with gravel and water earlier this week, Division Director of Hillsborough County Code Enforcement, Jon-Paul Lavandeira said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The sinkhole opened about 19 feet deep, 19 feet wide north to south, and 16 feet wide east to west, according to the newspaper.

“If it does occur again, we know exactly what’s going to happen, and we already have a plan of attack on handling it,” Lavandeira said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Lavandeira said that no homes in the area are in any danger and “This is not uncommon, what we’re seeing here,” according to The Associated Press.

Jeff Bush, 37, in 2013 was sleeping in a room in his house when “the earth opened up and devoured him and part of the house, according to the AP. Five others were able to escape uninjured. Bush’s brother, Jeremy Bush, tried to get him out. He was unsuccessful and his body was never found.

Florida has more sinkholes than any other state, the AP reported. It’s due to the peninsula that is made up of porous carbonate rocks like limestone. The limestone helps store and move groundwater.