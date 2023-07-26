Sinead O’Connor dies at 56

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died, her family announced Wednesday. She was 56.

In a statement obtained by Ireland’s national television and radio broadcaster, RTE, and The Irish Times, O’Connor’s family confirmed her death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the statement read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Irish Examiner reported that her cause of death was not immediately known.

Over the course of a decadeslong career, O’Connor released 10 studio albums, including her latest album, 2014′s “I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss,” according to the newspaper. She rose to international fame in 1990 with her song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was written by Prince, Reuters reported.

She was known for being outspoken about her views and famously ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a “Saturday Night Live” appearance in 1992.

Last year, O’Connor was admitted to a hospital following the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor. She is survived by three other children, The Guardian reported.

