Several people were hurt on flight during severe turbulence

Several people were injured when a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney hit severe turbulence.

Delta Flight 41 was carrying 245 passengers and 15 crew members, News.com.au reported.

Emergency services were waiting when the plane, which was an Airbus A350, landed in Sydney, according to The Guardian.

They assessed five people, and three cabin crew members had to be taken to a hospital.

The BBC said the New South Wales Ambulance Service transported three to a hospital, and that their ages ranged from the 30s to the 70s.

They had minor head and shoulder injuries, according to News.com.au.

Delta said no passengers were hurt.

An airline spokesperson said the plane landed “safely and normally.”

Severe turbulence occurs when the up-and-down movements of a plane exert more than 1.5 g-forces on a person, enough to lift a person from a seat if not wearing a seatbelt, according to the BBC.

© 2025 Cox Media Group