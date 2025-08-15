Sean Kingston sentenced to prison for wire fraud

Rapper Sean Kingston will spend the next three and a half years behind bars after being convicted in a $1 million fraud scheme.

Kingston and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, were convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud, The Associated Press reported.

Turner was sentenced to five years in prison last month.

The sentencing for her son, whose legal name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was rescheduled for Aug. 15.

