Sean Kingston sentenced to prison for wire fraud

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Sean Kingston (R) and mother Janice Turner
Sentenced FILE PHOTO: Singer Sean Kingston (R) and mother Janice Turner attend the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. They have both been sentenced for their parts in an fraud scheme. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Rapper Sean Kingston will spend the next three and a half years behind bars after being convicted in a $1 million fraud scheme.

Kingston and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, were convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud, The Associated Press reported.

Turner was sentenced to five years in prison last month.

The sentencing for her son, whose legal name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was rescheduled for Aug. 15.

Check back for more on this developing story.

