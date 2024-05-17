Scottie Scheffler handcuffed, detained by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, was detained early Friday morning following an incident with a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is reporting.

According to Darlington who witnessed the incident, Scheffler, 27, was detained by police and put into handcuffs after “a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club.

Valhalla is hosting the PGA Championship this week

I’m going on ESPN now to detail what I witnessed. https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

The start of the second round of the tournament was delayed after a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian outside the golf club, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed.

“The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car, Darlington wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As Scheffler was put in handcuffs and placed into the back of a police car a police officer told Darlington “There’s nothing you can do, he’s going to jail,” ESPN reported.

According to PGA of America officials tee times for the second round will be delayed because of the traffic incident. Officials said the second round of the tournament wouldn’t start until at least 8 a.m. EDT.

Scheffler was due to tee off at Valhalla at 8:48 a.m. He finished the first day of the tournament tied for 12th, at -4.

Scheffler won four of his last five events, including The Masters Tournament in April. He and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their first child on May 8.

Here's the No. 1 player in the world in handcuffs this morning. Surreal image from ESPN. pic.twitter.com/l4GRS4yKcW — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 17, 2024

