Scary good: Halloween freebies and deals

While little ghosts, goblins and K-Pop Demon Hunters will be looking for their own treats with no tricks, grownups may be looking for their own treats on Halloween.

Here is a list of deals that may be offered on Halloween. As always, they are subject to participation.

Auntie Anne’s: Rewards members get $5 reward when buying a Halloween bucket (USA Today)

Burger King: $5 Jack-O-Lantern Whopper for Royal Perks members on Halloween (USA Today)

Chipotle: Boorito Halloween celebration for loyalty program members. Come dressed in a costume after 3 p.m. on Halloween, get an entrée for $6.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 50 KFC Nuggets, 10 dipping sauces for $20 on Halloween for rewards members through their account. (People magazine, USA Today)

Krispy Kreme: Free Original Glazed or Classic Ring doughnut for customers in costume on Halloween.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: BOGO entrées for rewards members on Halloween and Nov. 1. Must mention offer at checkout or redeem online.

Qdoba: BOOGO promotion for rewards members. Free entrée with purchase of an entrée and drink.

Shake Shack: Free Double ShackBurger with purchase of one using code: SPOOKY on the app, online or at the in-store kiosk.

Smoothie King: Free loaded avocado toast if you go to the store on Halloween dressed as an avocado.

Sonic: 50-cent corn dogs.

