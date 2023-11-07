In a rut: Whitetail buck crashes into lingerie store

LANSING, Mich. — Employees and customers at a Michigan lingerie store had to run for cover on Saturday when a deer bolted into the shop, knocking over mannequins and leveling a pair of clothing displays.

A whitetail buck ran across a city street and crashed through the front door at Curvaceous Lingerie in the Old Town neighborhood of Lansing, shattering glass in his wake, WLNS-TV reported.

The confused and frantic buck ran around the store, damaging a pair of lingerie stands and two changing rooms, according to the television station.

One person was trying on apparel in one of the dressing rooms, but fortunately for the patron, the door was closed, WLNS reported.

The animal eventually became trapped in one corner of the store before getting back to his feet, according to Outdoor Life. The buck eventually left through an open door.

“Everybody remained somewhat calm and just stayed out of the way,” store owner Lauren Palmer told WILX-TV. “This was a big buck. This was not a small doe by any means. We were not going to mess with this deer.”

Palmer said the animal was bloodied from the incident but was otherwise unhurt.

The store posted video of the incident on its Facebook page, opening up the public to crack jokes. The store got in a few lines, too.

“Nature’s lingerie enthusiast making a surprise appearance,” the store wrote.

One person noted the irony of a buck crashing into a lingerie during rutting season, Outdoor Life reported.

“The rut is on,” they wrote. “Can’t blame a young buck for wanting to pick something up for that special doe.”