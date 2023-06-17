Trending

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, girlfriend Melanie Hamrick selling Florida home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

House for sale: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, have put their Florida home on the market. ( Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)

BRADENTON, Fla. — It’s only a rock ‘n’ roll icon’s house -- but a Florida real estate agent is betting that you’ll like it.

And what a house. Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, dancer Melanie Hamrick, are selling their Manatee County estate in the ritzy Lakewood Ranch subdivision east of Bradenton, WWSB-TV reported.

The single-family property owned by Jagger, 79 and Hamrick, 36, has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The estate is located on roughly one-third of an acre and the house has a total of 8,934 square feet, of which 5,726 feet is living or business space, the newspaper reported.

If you have any expectations of buying this property, the asking price is $3,499,000, according to Realtor.com.

“You can’t always get what you want, but this house is definitely what you need!” the property listing notes, referencing the Rolling Stones’ song from 1969, co-written by Jagger and lead guitarist Keith Richards for the “Let It Bleed” album. “This magnificent, custom-built Rutenberg home in the premier gated community of The Lake Club was designed with privacy in mind.”

Jagger bought the home in October 2020 for $1.98 million, WWSB reported. The property was registered to Hamrick, whose family lives in the area, according to the Herald-Tribune.

The deed was recorded on Nov. 4, 2020. The sellers, Ray and Loretta Harris, originally bought the house in January 2010 for $1.2 million, the newspaper reported.

Jagger and Hamrick have a 6-year-old son together, Deveraux, according to The Associated Press. The couple have been spending their nights -- and days -- together since 2014.

They are selling the Florida home so they can live on a full-time basis in New York City, WWSB reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group

