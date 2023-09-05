Rolling Stones to release ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ first studio album in 18 years

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, but the Rolling Stones still like it.
The group announced the release of its first studio album in 18 years on Monday, Variety reported. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” it will be the group’s first studio effort since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang,” according to Billboard.
It is also the Rolling Stones’ first studio album without original drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021.
The group will provide full details on Wednesday at an event that will held in the Hackney district of East London, Variety reported. Frontman Mick Jagger, lead guitarist Keith Richards and guitarist Ron Wood will be interviewed live by “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, according to the entertainment news website.
The interview will streamed live on the Rolling Stones’ YouTube channel at 9:30 a.m. EDT.
“Hackney may be at the heart of ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement.
