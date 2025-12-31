Richard Smallwood, Grammy nominated gospel singer, dies at 77

Richard Smallwood, a gospel singer-songwriter and a Grammy Award nominee whose songs were performed by Whitney Houston and Destiny’s Child, died on Tuesday. He was 77.

Smallwood died at a nursing center in Sandy Spring, Maryland. The cause of death was complications from kidney failure, according to his publicist, Bill Carpenter.

The singer, who also played the piano, is perhaps known for the church choir song "Total Praise‚“ which was covered by Destiny’s Child and Stevie Wonder. His song ”I Love the Lord” was covered by Houston and was featured on the soundtrack of the 1996 movie, “The Preacher’s Wife.”

Smallwood was nominated for eight Grammy Awards during his career and won several Dove and Stellar Awards.

As the leader for the Richard Smallwood Singers and later Vision, Smallwood’s hits included “Trust Me” and “I’ll Trust You.” His group’s 1982 debut album spent 87 weeks on the Billboard Spiritual Album Sales chart. They received their first Grammy nomination for their 1984 album “Psalms,” and continued to release five more records.

After the group disbanded, Smallwood formed Vision during the 1990s.

Smallwood was born in Atlanta on Nov. 30, 1948, and was raised in Washington, D.C. He began playing piano at the age of 5 and formed his own band when he was 11.

As an eighth-grader at Browne Junior High, Smallwood studied under Roberta Flack.

He attended Howard University and was a member of the university’s first gospel group, the Celestials.

Smallwood performed for three presidents -- Richard M. Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton -- and toured the Soviet Union.

He was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Smallwood, who battled depression, addressed his condition in a 2019 autobiography, “Total Praise.”

In an interview with the Journal of Gospel Music at the time, Smallwood spoke about his decision to mention depression.

“My manager Roger Holmes and I were sitting at Verity Records in New York,” Smallwood said. “I hadn’t told him about my depression battle, so I decided I would tell him. He said, ‘Are you going to write about it?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Richard, that would help so many people.’ I guess I was ashamed of it, I was embarrassed by it, I felt like I would be judged by it, but the more I thought about it, the more I knew that this would help people.”

Smallwood’s family shared a statement on his verified Instagram account.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician, Richard Smallwood,” the post said. “The family asks that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, while helping to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world.”

