Report: Travis Kelce returning to Chiefs for 14th season

Travis Kelce is apparently not ready to hang up his football cleats.

According to a published report, the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end will return to play a 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport reported on his social media account and on NFL Network that Kelce, 37, who has spent his entire career with the Chiefs, wants another shot at a Super Bowl ring.

“He is going to turn down more money to stay in Kansas City,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kelce would sign a one-year deal for $12 million that could jump up to $15 million if certain goals are reached.

Back for more: #Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that’s been delivered to teams who will want him.



At 36, Kelce’s play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He’s loyal to KC & will stay. pic.twitter.com/3yiT63vvYp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Kelce, 36, completed a two-year, $34.25 million contract in 2025, The Kansas City Star reported.

He led the Chiefs with 76 catches and 851 receiving yards, which was fourth among tight ends in 2025, according to the newspaper. He also caught five touchdown passes.

That was not enough for Kansas City, which failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014 as the Chiefs limped to a 6-11 record. The team also suffered the loss of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who injured his knee during a December game in Week 14, the Star reported.

Kelce’s decision came just before the start of the NFL’s free agency window; he would have been an unrestricted free agent, ESPN reported.

Kelce addressed retirement rumors after the Chiefs lost their final home game of the 2025 season, a 10-6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, Today reported.

“No, the only time it ever crossed my mind is, I was driving in the other day, and I saw how much the Powerball was. I was like, ‘Man, if I could just win that, I wouldn’t have to work another day in my life,’” he told reporters. “I’ll let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes.”

With 13,002 receiving yards in the regular season, Kelce became the third tight end in NFL history to top the 13,000-yard mark. Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (15,127 yards) and Jason Witten (13,046) are the others. Kelce is poised to move into second place early in the 2026 season.

Kelce also became the second player in NFL history to make at least 75 catches in 10 consecutive seasons, ESPN reported. He joined Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown in that category.

