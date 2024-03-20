Report: Someone tried to access Princess Kate’s health records when she was hospitalized

At least one person is believed to have tried to access the Princess of Wales’s medical records while she was recovering from surgery at the London Clinic, according to The Mirror.

Senior staff at the clinic “contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation,” according to The Mirror.

According to the United Kingdom’s Information Commissioner’s Office, a privacy and data protection watchdog, it received a report of a potential breach concerning a patient at the London Clinic.

“We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided,” an ICO spokesperson said on Tuesday.

When asked for comment, Kensington Palace said, “This is a matter for the London Clinic.”

A London Clinic spokesperson told The Mirror, “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

It is unclear if the person trying to access the records was able to see the princess’ information.

Details of the princess’s condition and surgery have not been disclosed.

The news of the attempted breach comes after weeks of speculation on Kate’s whereabouts, the admission she altered a family photo and the revelation that a second photo taken by her — one featuring the late Queen Elizabeth and her grandchildren — was also altered.

Kate apologized for digitally editing a family photo posted on Mother’s Day.

On Tuesday, a photo of Prince William and Kate at the Windsor Farm Shop was published by The Sun.

Conspiracy theories have spun around the princess in the past few months, and Tuesday’s photo was added to the mix, with some saying that the photo does not look like Kate and a BBC reporter saying the woman in the photo is a body double.

The reporter has since deleted the tweet claiming an actor was “playing” Kate during the outing.

The princess is expected to return to her royal duties on Easter, March 31, according to Kensington Palace.

