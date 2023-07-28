Report: Emmy Awards ceremony postponed due to strikes by writers, actors

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed amid the ongoing strikes by writers and actors, Variety reported.

>> Read more trending news

The ceremony to celebrate work in television was set to be broadcast on Sept. 18, but, according to Variety, the vendors who would service the ceremony have been alerted that the Emmys will not be handed out that night.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available,” the TV Academy said last week in a statement.

The last time the Emmys were postponed was in 2001 when they were set to air just days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Screenwriters went on strike in May, while SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors, voted to strike earlier this month. The exact date of when the ceremony will be held has not been announced, according to NBC News.

The nominations for the awards were announced on July 12. “Succession” led with 27 nominations, followed by “The Last of Us” with 24, “The White Lotus” with 23 and “Ted Lasso” with 21.