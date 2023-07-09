Trending

Report: Bob Huggins wants West Virginia job back, claims he never resigned

Bob Huggins: Bob Huggins said he wants his job back at West Virginia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Former West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is demanding to be reinstated or he will sue the university, according to a published report.

On Friday, an attorney representing Huggins, who resigned and retired as the Mountaineers’ coach on June 17 after a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh, wrote a letter to West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, WBOY-TV reported.

According to the letter, which was written by attorney David A. Campbell, Huggins seeks “a correction of a clear breach of his employment agreement with WVU.”

The letter also claims that Huggins “never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU.”

