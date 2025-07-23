Remembering Ozzy Osbourne: Stars pay tribute to Prince of Darkness

Fans of the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, are still processing his sudden death at the age of 76, while fellow icons pay tribute to the Godfather of Heavy Metal.

Osbourne’s family announced his death on July 22, saying that he died “with his family and surrounded by love.”

Black Sabbath, the band founded by Osbourne, simply posted “Ozzy Forever.”

Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler wrote, “Goodbye dear friend,” adding, “So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston,” referring to the farewell concert Osbourne staged for charity earlier this month, which featured a Black Sabbath reunion 20 years in the making.

The band’s guitarist, Tony Iommi, said that the bandmates “lost our brother.”

Drummer Bill Ward asked, “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Alice Cooper, in a long post on Instagram, said he learned about Osbourne’s death minutes before taking the stage in Cardiff, Wales.

“The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight.”

In an Instagram post, Elton John called Osbourne a “dear friend and a huge trailblazer,” calling him a rock god. “Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon. I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester.

“That was the side that his family and friends saw. He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own, it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood — our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on.“

Yungblud, who performed during Osbourne’s farewell show earlier this month, wrote on X, “didn’t think you would leave so soon,” adding that the rocker was “so full of life and your laugh filled up the room.”

I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every… pic.twitter.com/vvCI4z862b — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) July 22, 2025

Metallica called Osbourne, “Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend.”

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood said it was “sad to hear” about his death.

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025

🖤 Rest in Power, Ozzy 🖤



Today we lost one of the wildest souls to ever walk this Earth. Ozzy wasn't just The Prince of Darkness, he was pure light to those of us lucky enough to meet him. A heart bigger than any stage he ever rocked. My heart goes out to Sharon and the Kids.… pic.twitter.com/rjAIz2DkHP — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 22, 2025

Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock! — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) July 22, 2025

Sad to hear Ozzy died today. When I was in high school I discovered Sabbath. “War Pigs” was terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time. It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape. Then when The ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ record came out I was instantly a… pic.twitter.com/2n3HBHHkcN — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) July 22, 2025

We ❤️ you too, Ozzy pic.twitter.com/ISDdTD84iB — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) July 22, 2025

