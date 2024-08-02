Trending

Recall alert: Wall mirrors sold at Lowe’s recalled, can fall from metal plate

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mirror

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of mirrors sold exclusively by Lowe's. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 27,400 mirrors sold exclusively at Lowe’s.

Read more trending news

The Origin 21 mirrors can come off of the metal plate and fall, posing laceration and impact hazards, the CPSC said.

The mirrors were oval (model L1-MH-1693) or rectangular (model L1-MH-1647) and came in black metal frames. The models are printed on a label on the back of the mirror.

If you have the mirror you should stop using it and contact Huahong Art Home Shares for instructions on how to get a full refund. You will have to provide photos of the mirror.

For more information contact Huahong Art Home Shares by phone at 888-803-0488 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email or online.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!