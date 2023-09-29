Trending

Recall alert: Trek Allant+7 bikes recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of about 7,000 Trek bikes. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 7,000 Trek Allant+ 7 bikes that have Tektro brakes.

The CPSC said the rear brake hose can get a bend in it and break while the rider turns the bike’s handlebars. The rider can then lose control of the bike and potentially crash.

The recall covers the following bikes:

  • Allant+ 7 in Nautical Navy
  • Allant+ 7 Lowstep in Nautical Navy
  • Allant + 7S in Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver
  • Allant +7S Stagger in Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver

Trek is on the bike’s frame with the model name on the top tube.

The bikes were sold at Trek-owned and other bike stores across the country and online from January 2022 to June 2023 for about $3,800, the CPSC said.

For more information, call Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group

