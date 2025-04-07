Trending

Recall alert: Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Bottle of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard
Recall alert Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing is being recalled because it does not have call outs for several allergens. (FDA)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A dressing sold at Trader Joe’s in more than a dozen states is being recalled.

Read more trending news

Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, made by Fresh Creative Foods, is being recalled because the label does not include callouts for peanuts, soy, sesame or wheat.

The dressing has a use-by date of 5/27/2025 and was sold in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

If you have the recalled dressing, throw it away or take it back to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

For more information, contact Fresh Creative at 888-223-2127, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!