Recall alert: Toyota Tundra, Hybrid pickups recalled for fuel leak

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Toyota recall FILE POHTO: Toyota is recalling more than 150,000 late model Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks over concerns that possible fuel leaks could cause a fire. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Toyota is recalling more than 150,000 late model Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks over concerns that possible fuel leaks could cause a fire.

The recall affects 2022 and 2023 model-year Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickup trucks. About 168,000 models are being recalled.

According to the automaker, the trucks were made with a plastic fuel tube that could move and rub against the brake line causing a fuel leak to develop, Toyota said in a recall notice Thursday.

The company added that a fuel leak near an ignition source could increase the risk of fire.

Owners of the vehicles will be notified about the issue by early October 2023, the company said.

Beginning in October, dealers will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers. Eventually, Toyota dealers will replace the fuel tube with an improved part and additional clamps at no cost to customers.

Consumers with additional questions can contact the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331.

