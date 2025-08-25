Recall alert: More shrimp recalled over potential radioactive compound contamination

Southwind Foods, LLC is recalling a limited quantity of frozen shrimp due to possible Cesium-137 contamination, a man-made radioisotope that can increase cancer risk with long-term exposure, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall affects shrimp distributed between July 17 and August 8, 2025, to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington state. The FDA is investigating the contamination linked to PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati in Indonesia. No illnesses have been reported so far.

The FDA’s investigation into the contamination is ongoing, focusing on shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati in Indonesia. The exact source of the Cesium-137 contamination is not yet confirmed.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Cesium-137 is “the most common radioactive form of cesium” and is “produced by nuclear fission for use in medical devices and gauges. It is also one of the byproducts of nuclear fission processes in nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons testing.”

The primary health concern associated with Cesium-137 is an elevated risk of cancer due to DNA damage from long-term, repeated low-dose exposure. Consumers who have purchased the recalled frozen shrimp are advised not to consume it and to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said.

The specific products affected include various brands and sizes of frozen raw and cooked shrimp, such as Sand Bar, Best Yet, Arctic Shores, Great American, and First Street, the agency said.

The list of items is as follows:

Sand Bar 2lb bag frozen raw shrimp 31/40, item number 08890, UPC 011110641182, lot number 087305

Best Yet 1lb bag frozen cooked shrimp 31/40, item number 06350, UPC 042187002736, lot numbers 095944, 111154

Best Yet 1lb bag frozen cooked shrimp 31/40, item number 06062, UPC 042187002743, lot numbers 095946

Artic Shores 1lb bag frozen large cooked shrimp 31/40, item number 08224, UPC 041130812392, lot number 109562

Artic Shores 1lb bag frozen small cooked shrimp 61/70, item number 08127, UPC 041130810497, lot number 109540

White Arctic Shores 12oz bag frozen small cooked shrimp, item number 08128, UPC 041130810411, lot number 109541

Arctic Shores 6oz bag frozen cooked salad shrimp, item number 08129, UPC 041130811685, lot number 109542

Great American 2lb bag frozen raw shrimp 16/20, item number 06021, UPC 829944010612, lot number 125143

First Street 2lb bag frozen raw shrimp 16/20, item number 06171, UPC 041512179471, lot number 130632

Great American 2lb bag frozen raw shrimp 71/90, item number 06102, UPC 829944010698, lot number 128267

Great American 1lb bag frozen cooked shrimp meat, item number 08523, UPC 829944092540, lot number 134010

Great American 2lb bag frozen cooked shrimp 41/60, item number 06812, UPC 829944012173, lot number 128275

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled shrimp products and follow the company’s guidance to ensure their safety. The situation remains under investigation by the FDA, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Consumers with questions can contact Southwind Foods at 1-323-262-8222.

