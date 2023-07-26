Recall alert: Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks recalled over undeclared ingredients

Rich Products is recalling 15 cases of Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks because they may contain undeclared egg and soy, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks in question were distributed to Sam’s Club retail stores in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The affected Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are sold in a cardboard box package with a Net WT of 5 LB, Best If Used By Date of 12/28/2024 stamped on the side panel and a UPC number 078742226880 on the back of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date, however, people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or soy could have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the FDA said.

Rich’s discovered that an incorrect raw material was used during the manufacturing process that introduced egg and soy to the product, the FDA reported. Egg and soy do not appear in the ingredient listing on the package.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are urged to return them for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Rich’s Product Helpline at 1-800-356-7094, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

