Recall alert: Infant formula recalled over too much Vitamin D

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of three lots of one batch of infant formula. The formula, made by Perrigo Company has too much Vitamin D in it.

The FDA said 16,500 cans of store-brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder have been recalled.

The cans were sent to H-E-B Grocery Company stores in Texas and CVS locations in Texas, Florida, California, South Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Missouri.

The following lot codes were on the recalled formula at CVS:

  • T11LMYC – USE BY 11NOV2025

The H-E-B products have the following codes:

  • T11LMXC – USE BY 11NOV2025
  • T09LMXC – USE BY 09NOV2025

The agency said that most infants who consume the recalled formula will not be adversely affected but infants considered “physiologically vulnerable” could get sick because of the elevated Vitamin D levels.

For more information, you can call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 800-538-9543, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

