Recall alert: Ice cream products recalled in around 40 states due to possible listeria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of Not Fried Chicken And Life Is Peachy ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The frozen treats were made by Life Raft Treats and they were shipped through Goldbelly directly to consumers on Aug. 28, 2023.

The recalled products include Life Raft Treats’ Not Fried Chicken bucket and bar, and Life is Peachy six-count box. Only seven states were originally included in the recall. The company said on its website that the recall was voluntary. It later expanded to nearly 40 states after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control notified the FDA on Sept. 18 after some of the recalled items in their state tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said.

The ice cream was sent to consumers located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, the FDA said.

Life Raft Treats released a statement on its website and said they were first notified on Sept. 5 about a possible listeria contamination. According to the FDA, the company announced the recall on Sept. 19 and the FDA published the recall Friday.

The following flavors are part of the recall:

Product Product UPC Used By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS

LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024

Listeria can cause healthy people to have a high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The bacteria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. People with weakened immune systems can develop serious complications and even death in young children, frail or elderly people, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported

If you have purchased any of the recalled items, it is recommended that you do not eat them and return them where you purchased them for a refund or through them out, the FDA said.

If you have questions about the voluntary recall, you can email Life Raft Treats at recall@liferafttreats.com or by phone at 843-695-9806 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

