Recall alert: Honda recalls nearly 1.2 M vehicles due to rearview camera issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of nearly 1.2 million Honda vehicles due to an issue with the vehicles’ rearview cameras.

The camera may fail to display an image of what’s behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the NHTSA said in the recall announcement.

Specifically, there is a “faulty Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) communication coaxial cable connector.”

The recall affects the following vehicles:

  • 2018-2023 Odyssey
  • 2019-2022 Pilot
  • 2019-2023 Passport

Dealers will replace the cable harness and install a cover over the connector for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles should be getting a letter starting on July 24, according to the NHTSA.

If you have questions, you can call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

