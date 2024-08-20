Recall alert: Ford recalls 70K Rangers, Lincoln Nautilus vehicles, windows can pinch

Ford Motor Company recalled more than 70,400 vehicles because the power windows can pinch someone.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects some 2024 Rangers and 2024 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles because the windows with the global closing feature may not stop and reverse if the windows come into contact with an object. The windows could pinch someone and do not meet federal regulations for “power-operated window systems,” the NHTSA said

Dealers will update the driver door module and the passenger door module to correct the issue.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the recall after Sept. 23, but they can call Ford directly at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 24C24.

