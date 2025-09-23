Recall alert: Ford recalls 101K Taurus vehicles for detached door trim

Ford has recalled more than 101,000 Taurus vehicles because some door trim may fall off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects 101,944 Taurus vehicles from the 2016 to 2019 model years.

The driver and front passenger B-Pillar door trim may come off while the car is being driven.

The B-Pillar is the area between the front and back doors, according to Edmunds.

Dealers will inspect the trim and repair or replace it if necessary.

Two letters will be sent to owners whose cars are part of the recall - one sent this week alerting them to the problem, and a second sent once the repair is available. The second letter is expected to be sent in December.

For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s recall number is 25S91.

©2025 Cox Media Group