Recall Alert: Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of dairy, non-dairy ice cream products

The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Ice Cream House is voluntarily recalling all dairy ice cream products as well as non-dairy frozen desserts due to possible listeria contamination.

The products that are being recalled were sold at Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and in multiple retail supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio, according to the FDA.

The FDA says this recall is related to the Soft Serve on the go cups that were recalled by Real Kosher Ice Cream, Inc. after two faces of illnesses were reported in New York and Pennsylvania. Both people were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause dangerous infections in children, sick or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

People who are healthy may still have some side effects when exposed to the bacteria such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

It can be dangerous for pregnant women, causing miscarriages and stillbirths.

Here is the full list of items affected by the recall from the FDA.

The FDA says that the products involved in the recall should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased for a replacement or full refund. Frozen items like this ice cream have a long shelf life so it is worth checking your freezer if you have any of the recalled items.

If you have questions, you can call 845-445-7644 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email at ICHrecall@gmail.com.

