Recall alert: Craftsman cordless tiller/cultivator recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of Craftsman V20 cordless tillers/cultivators.

The CPSC said the assembly instructions for the tiller can cause someone to install the bottom portion of it upside down. That will cause the tines to rotate toward the user and could cut a user.

The agency said 44,400 tillers with model number CMCTL320B are part of the recall. They have UPC number 885911843430 printed on the box.

The model number can be found under the upper handle.

They were sold at Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Amazon and some Army & Air Force Exchanges from October 2022 through April 2024 for between $129 and $179.

Owners of the recalled tiller are being told to stop using them and contact Craftsman for new instructions. The instructions can also be downloaded directly from the company’s website.

For more information, you can contact Craftsman by phone at 855-237-6848 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

