Recall alert: Chocolate chip muffins at ALDI recalled nationwide due to undeclared walnuts

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of about 11,830 cases of ALDI Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4-count.

The federal agency said that the recall was due to undeclared walnuts in the muffins. The muffins were sold at ALDI stores across the country.

The recalled muffins come in a clear plastic container and have a red label on it.

The muffins have a lot # NF1 142Y on the top and UPC on the label 4099100048278, according to the FDA.

The recall was created after it was learned that the muffins that had contained walnuts in them did not say on their labels that they did, according to the FDA. Production of the muffins has been suspended until ALDI and the FDA correct the issue.

No illnesses related to the recalled product have been reported.

If you have recalled muffins, you are urged to return them to the ALDI store where you purchased them for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can email the company at customercare@fgfbrands.com.

