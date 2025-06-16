Recall alert: Breyers recalls 6,668 cases of ice cream over mislabeling

Breyer’s Ice Cream has recalled ice cream that may be in the wrong container and may contain an allergen that is not listed on the label.

The Food and Drug Administration wrote in an alert that Rocky Road Ice Cream was packaged in a Chocolate Truffle container that says “may contain tree nuts.” The lid of the tub reads “rocky road,” and almonds are listed as an ingredient.

In all, there were 6,668 cases recalled, the FDA said.

The lot code on the containers is JUL1026GB3 with UPC 077567457288.

The company said the ice cream was shipped nationwide, the “Today” show reported.

People with almond allergies should not eat the ice cream.

If you have any questions, you can call Breyers at 800-931-2826, People magazine reported.

