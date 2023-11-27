Recall alert: 60K Buick, Chevrolet Trax recalled; instrument panel can go blank

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 60,000 Buicks and Chevrolet Trax vehicles.

The NHTSA said the vehicles’ instrument display panel can go blank when the vehicle is started or while a person is driving.

General Motors will develop a software update for the Virtual Cockpit Unit Module (VCU) that will be installed by a dealer or through an over-the-air update.

The repair will be free.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

2024 Buick Encore GX

2024 Buick Envista

2024 Chevrolet Trax

Only certain vehicles are subject to the recall, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be notified by mail on Dec. 22, but if you have any questions you can contact Buick at 800-521-7300 or Cheverlot at 800-222-1020. The internal GM recall number is A232424320.

