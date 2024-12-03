Trending

Recall alert: 4Earth Farms recalls vegetables connected to Grimmway Farms carrot recall

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
vegetables in a bag
Recall alert Vegetables produced by 4Earth Farms have been recalled over potential E. coli. (FDA.gov)
Several types of vegetables are being recalled in connection to a recall of carrots issued last month.

The company 4Earth Farms said it recalled organic vegetable medley, conventional vegetable medley and organic carrots because they could be contaminated with E. coli, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The new recall stems from one last month by Grimmway Farms involving carrots grown there. Grimmway told 4Earth that carrots used in the vegetable medleys and whole organic carrot products could have been contaminated with E. coli.

Grimmway Farms recalled the following items:

Albert’s Organics

  • Wild Harvest Organic Vegetable Medley12oz UPC 711535517733

Walmart

  • Marketside Organic Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 681131179461
  • Marketside Vegetable Medley 32oz UPC 681131457378
  • Marketside Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 681131328791
  • Marketside Stir Fry Medley 12oz UPC 681131457460

O.K. Produce

  • 4Earth Farms Organic Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 803944306999

UNFI

  • Wild Harvest Organic Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 711535517733

Kennedy Produce

  • Grimmway Organic Whole Carrots 1lb

Sprouts Farmers Market

  • 4Earth Farms Vegetable Medley 12oz UPC 803944307064

They were shipped to stores and distributors in New Hampshire, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado.

The items all had best-by dates between Sept. 7 and Nov. 2 so they have all expired, but could still be in refrigerators or freezers, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled vegetables, you are told to throw them away.

Call 4Earth Farms at 855-918-1706, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT if you have any questions.

