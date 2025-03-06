Recall alert: 33K Nuby Stroller Fans recalled; children can get cut by fan’s blades

Nuby recalled 33,600 stroller fans after it was found that children’s fingers could get into the housing and be cut by the fan’s blades.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said fans had three speeds and adjustable tripod legs. The fans are rechargeable and have a USP port.

The fans were black and had “Nuby” printed in the center front. The recalled fans were from lot N8K10X and were model number 25138.

The numbers can be found on the back of the fan, printed on a white label.

If you have the fan, you should stop using it and contact Luv n’ care for a free replacement.

They were sold at several stores including Baby Express, Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Unique Photo. They were also sold online on Amazon and Nuby from May through June last year for about $15, the CPSC said.

For more information contact Luv n’ care by phone at 800-588-6227 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

