Recall alert: 184K cans of Amy’s Organic Soups recalled for potential spoilage

Amy’s Kitchen Inc. recalled more than 184,000 cans of lentil soup due to potential spoilage.

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The Food and Drug Administration said the recall affects 15,380 cases of Lentil Light in Sodium Soup. Each case holds 12 cans.

The 14.5-ounce cans have UPC 042272005833 for the U.S. version or 10042272905833 for the Canadian variety.

They have lot number 60D0924 and a best-before date of 4/2027.

The soup was distributed in 28 states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The FDA classified the recall, which was initiated on June 22 but classified on July 14, as a Class II recall. A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

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