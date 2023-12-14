Recall alert: 1.75M travel steam irons recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 1.75 million travel irons.

The latest recall is in addition to the 275,000 already recalled in 2023.

The CPSC said the Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Iron’s power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, leading to the cord overheating, and posing a fire or burn hazard.

The damage can also expose wires which pose a shock hazard.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

SF-717

SF-720

SF-727

The numbers can be found on the back of the iron.

They were sold at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other retailers nationwide. They were also sold online on Amazon, Vornado, Steamfast and other websites from January 2009 to September 2023 for between $13 and $30, the CPSC reported.

Owners of the recalled irons are told not to use them, and visit the Steamfast or Vornado websites to register for the recall and receive either a refund or a free replacement.

You can also call Vornado at 866-827-3362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

