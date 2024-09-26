Recall alert: 148K John Deere tractors recalled due to brake issue

John Deere recalled more than 148,000 compact utility tractors. The front bell crank in the brake linkage can fail, preventing the operator from engaging the brake. The tractor could crash.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company recalled 147,900 tractors in the U.S. and another 16,800 in Canada.

The following models were recalled:

1023E

1025R

2025R

“John Deere” and the model number were printed on the hood of the tractor. The recalled tractors were sold with either closed or open operator stations.

The serial numbers of the recalled tractors were listed on the John Deer website.

The tractors were sold from November 2017 through July 2024 for between $12,700 and $21,000, the CPSC said.

If your tractor was recalled, you should not use it and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. If you cannot take the tractor to a shop, the repair can be done at the owner’s home.

For more information call Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday. You can also visit the company’s website.

