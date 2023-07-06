Recall alert: 124K Hondas, Acuras recalled due to brake assembly issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 124,000 Hondas and Acuras because of a brake assembly issue.

The NHTSA said the tie rod fastener that connects the brake booster to the brake master cylinder may not have been made correctly. The issue can cause the brake master cylinder to come off of the booster.

Dealers will examine the assembly and repair it if needed, free of charge.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

Make Model Year Acura MDX 2020 Honda Civic 2020-2021 Honda Passport 2021-2023 Honda Pilot 2021-2022 Honda Ridgeline 2020-2023

Owners of the affected cars will be notified by letter starting on Aug. 7.

For more information, you can call Honda at 888-234-2138 and reference recalls VEU, AEV and ZET.

