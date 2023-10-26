Recall alert: 115K Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 115,700 children’s activity centers.

The Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have straps that can come off or break when a child is in the seat. The child could fall and get hurt, the CPSC said.

The activity centers have model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML and come with a circular hoop base that has three poles attached. The child’s seat and play tray are suspended from the poles. They come in either pink or blue and have removable toy animals on the play tray, along with two other animals hanging from the front poles.

They were sold at Walmart in stores and online from November 2020 to October 2023 for about $70.

Parents and caregivers are being told to stop using the activity centers and contact Dorel for a replacement. Owners will be told to cut the straps and take a photo of them to send to the company to qualify for a replacement activity center, the CPSC said.

For more information, you can call Dorel at 877-657-9546 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Friday. You can also email the company or visit the website for more information.

