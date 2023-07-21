Ranch workers find duffel bag with human remains

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Workers at a ranch in Bexar County, Texas Thursday morning made a startling discovery when they found a bag with human remains in the area.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 11 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious package in a field, according to KSAT.

Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed to the news outlet that the suspicious package was a duffel bag that was found by workers at the ranch who were feeding the animals. Salazar said human remains were found inside.

“They began investigating it and found what appears to be human remains,” Salazar said, according to NBC News. “At this point, we don’t know anything about gender of the remains or how long the remains have been out here.”

Salazar also said, according to the news outlet that the human remains that were found were partial.

A witness told KENS that there were burn marks around the suitcase. The same witness said they believed that the body was dumped after she fed the animals Wednesday.

The cause of death, the manner of death, and the identity, remain under investigation, Salazar said, according to NBC News.

Salazar said that the property owners where the bag was found are out of town but they are cooperating with the investigation, KSAT reported.