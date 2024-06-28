Trending

Rainforest animal known as a kinkajou rescued from highway rest stop

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A kinkajou was found in southeast of Yakima, Washington earlier this week, according to officials.

YAKIMA, Wash. — A kinkajou was found in southeast of Yakima, Washington earlier this week, according to officials.

“What’s that you say? It’s a nocturnal rainforest animal. Why was it at our east Selah Creek Rest Area over the wknd? We have no idea,” Washington State Department of Transportation said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We don’t know if it was dropped off or escaped,” the post said, according to The Associated Press.

Kinkajous live in tropical rainforests that are located in southern Mexico and Brazil, according to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, per the AP. The have yellow fur, round ears and big dark eyes. They are not endangered but they are hunted for their fur.

“Despite their cuteness, kinkajous do not make good pets,” the zoo said, according to the AP.

The kinkajou was taken to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma and will be living there temporarily, the AP reported. It is being quarantined there for a bit to make sure it’s not sick and then will have a wellness exam.


