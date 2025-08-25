Trending

PSL season begins: Starbucks brings back fall classic

Tuesday is the unofficial beginning of Fall if you’re a pumpkin fan.

Starbucks will launch its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL, season starting Tuesday.

It has been more than 20 years since the popular drink hit the market and “sparked a global cultural phenomenon, and quickly became Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage of all time,” the company said.

With the PSL, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will also be back, as is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop.

There will be new offerings too, including Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Pecan Cold Foam and Italian Sausage Egg Bites, the company said.

