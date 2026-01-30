Prolific actress Catherine O’Hara passes away at 71

According to TMZ, Catherine O’Hara, an American-Canadian actress most known for her roles in “Home Alone”, “Schitt’s Creek”, “Beetlejuice”, and recently “The Studio has passed away at 71.

The cause of her death is unclear.

Catherine famously played Macaulay Culkin‘s mother in the first two ‘Home Alone’ movies. She also appeared in 80 episodes of “Schitt’s Creek” as Moira Rose.

Variety said her death was confirmed by her manager.

She left behind her husband Bob Welch and their two sons, Page 6 reported.

This is a developing story.