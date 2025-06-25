Primerica reports slight increase in spending power for middle income households

ATLANTA, GA — Middle income families have a little more spending power lately.

A new Primerica household budget index shows that middle income households were able to get slightly more for their money month over month in May and saw a moderate bump in spending power compared with a year ago.

The firm says that behind the increase was the pace of income growth which outpaced gains in the costs for necessities.

The index categorizes middle income households as earning between $30K and $130K a year.