Trending

Primerica reports slight increase in spending power for middle income households

By Gina Cervetti, Bloomberg
Site of new Primerica headquarters Site of new Primerica headquarters (Sandra Parrish)
By Gina Cervetti, Bloomberg

ATLANTA, GA — Middle income families have a little more spending power lately.

A new Primerica household budget index shows that middle income households were able to get slightly more for their money month over month in May and saw a moderate bump in spending power compared with a year ago.

The firm says that behind the increase was the pace of income growth which outpaced gains in the costs for necessities.

The index categorizes middle income households as earning between $30K and $130K a year.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!