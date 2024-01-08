Pregnant woman dies, 3 hurt in crash involving off-duty officer

DALLAS — A pregnant woman was killed and three people -- including a baby -- were hospitalized after a crash that involved an off-duty Dallas police officer, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a collision on Interstate 30 at about 2:30 a.m. CST, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Deputies arriving at the scene discovered a stalled Chevrolet Malibu in the center lane of the interstate, according to the newspaper.

Pregnant woman killed, 3 hospitalized in Dallas crash involving off-duty officer https://t.co/Pylq6b1wHd — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) January 7, 2024

Investigators determined that the Malibu was struck by the off-duty officer, who was driving a Jeep Wrangler, KXAS-TV reported.

The woman and two of the occupants in the Malibu were taken to an area hospital, according to the television station.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was in critical condition but later died at the hospital, KFDW-TV reported. Doctors delivered her unborn baby, who survived but is in critical condition, according to KXAS.

The other two occupants of the Malibu are in critical condition, the Morning News reported.

The officer, who was not identified, was released from an area hospital after receiving a medical evaluation, according to the newspaper. The officer was the only person in the Jeep, the sheriff’s department said.

It was unclear what led to the crash. The interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed for nearly four hours, opening shortly before 6 a.m. CST, the Morning News reported.

No other information was immediately available.

The sheriff’s department was leading the investigation, the Morning News reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group