Powerball: Here are the numbers from Wednesday’s $1.73B drawing

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The jackpot was last won on July 19.

Big number: The billboard says it all. The second-largest Powerball jackpot was up for grabs on Wednesday. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

For the 36th time, someone will try to become wealthy -- very wealthy. The second-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball, now at $1.73 billion, will certainly fit the bill if someone wins Wednesday’s grand prize.

The numbers selected were 22-24-40-52-64 and the red Powerball was 10. The multiplier was 2X.

There have been 35 previous drawings since the Powerball was last hit on July 19.

“This is a gigantic night for Powerball players and U.S. lotteries,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said in a statement.

If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday night, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $756.6 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The current streak of 35 consecutive drawings without a winner trails only the mark of 41, set in 2021 and 2022, according to The Associated Press.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.73 billion (estimated) – Oct. 11, 2023 drawing.
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California
