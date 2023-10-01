Powerball: Jackpot now stands at $1.04B

The Powerball jackpot moved past the $1 billion plateau as no one matched all five numbers and the red Powerball on Saturday night. The jackpot of $1.04 billion for Monday night’s drawing is the fourth in the promotion’s history to top $1 billion.

The numbers selected Saturday for the grand prize were 19-30-37-44-46 and the Powerball was 22. The multiplier was 2X.

Jackpot rockets to $1.04 billion

Update 12:01 a.m. EDT Oct. 1: There were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, meaning that Monday’s prize will be an estimated $1.04 billion.

It marked the 32nd consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner, lottery officials said.

Ticket sales could push Monday’s drawing into the top three in the history of the promotion.

If someone wins the big prize, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $478.2 million before taxes.

There were solo tickets sold in North Carolina and Indiana that matched all five white numbers and had the 2x multiplier, meaning they won $2 million apiece.

Two tickets in Florida and one each in Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania matched five numbers to earn a $1 million payday for each winner.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$1.04 billion (estimated) – Oct. 2, 2023 drawing.

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington

March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia

April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio

July 19 — $1.08 billion — California

Original story: On July 19, a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.